Video: Epic scenes around Anfield ahead of massive tie with Villarreal

Tonight is a huge night in the Champions League as both Liverpool and Villarreal face each other in the first leg of the semi-finals at Anfield.

This is another step in Jurgen Klopp sides quest for a quadruple and the scenes outside Anfield highlight just how much the fans want to push their side towards being the first side to ever do this in England.

Liverpool fans notoriously gather around Anfield to welcome the team coach into the stadium on big occasions such as tonight and this time was no different, which can be seen below.

The gathering started off in a controlled fashion, with fans enjoying a few songs.

However, when the Reds bus went through, the place went mental and this should give Klopp’s men massive motivation ahead of the match.

This is what you call support!!! Not a plastic flag in sight!!!! UP THE REDMEN #lfc pic.twitter.com/em1AtGgG8z — Lindsey Marie Smith (@liverbirdlinzie) April 27, 2022

As for Villarreal fans, they have been having some fun throughout the day and are making the most out of their trip to Merseyside.

Villarreal fans having fun in town earlier… pic.twitter.com/EO3TRgKh1Q — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 27, 2022

This is could be a historic night for the La Liga side, as a positive result at Anfield could be a big boost for the Yellow Submarine heading back to Spain next week.