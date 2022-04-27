Video: Horrible deflected goal gives Liverpool the lead vs Villarreal

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have taken the lead at Anfield in their Champions League semi-final vs Villarreal after a Jordan Henderson cross takes a massive deflection past Rulli. 

The away side were frustrating the hosts throughout the match and it was bound to take something unorthodox to break the deadlock.

Henderson did incredibly well to create the goal, which should see the Reds kick on from here.

 

 

 

