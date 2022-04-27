Video: Inter Milan goalkeeper gifts Bologna a goal with catastrophic error

Inter Milan’s 2nd choice goalkeeper Ionut Radu made a catastrophic error to gift Bologna the win in Italy.

Radu received the ball from a throw-in, only to pass the ball directly towards his own goal for the Bologna forward to tap home.

The goal came late in the game to give Bologna the win and hamper Inter’s title chances. Radu was yet to make an appearance for Inter until this game, and it seems he has failed to shake off any rustiness.

Usual goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was ruled out with a back injury, and it looks to have cost them more than expected.

 

