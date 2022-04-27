Video: Liverpool player gives insight to epic bus journey before Villarreal clash

It is a tradition amongst Liverpool fans to crowd the streets and give their side the best welcome possible to Anfield on the day of big occasions such as Villarreal on Wednesday night.

This was the Red’s third Champions League semi-final in the space of five years and it was no less special than Roma in 2018, as Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their push towards an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The scenes before the match could be seen all over social media before kick-off but it is always epic to see the view from inside the bus, which Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has now revealed.

This footage won’t be the last of its kind between now and the end of the season, as Liverpool fans will surely be out in force for the Premier League run-in.