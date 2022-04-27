Video: Liverpool’s Thiago hits thunderbolt off the woodwork vs Villarreal

Liverpool and Villarreal are tied at 0-0 in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield as Unai Emery’s side frustrates the hosts. 

The Reds are struggling to break down the La Liga side, who are well structured in their 4-4-2 formation and it has led to Anfield becoming a little unsettled. The Yellow Submarine have ridden their luck at times but they have done their job so far.

The best chance of the half fell to Liverpool’s Thiago, who hit a thunderbolt from a distance that rattled off the post. This would have been an incredible way to open the scoring but for now, that will have to wait.

Footage courtesy of Movistar+

