Video: Mane finishes off lovely Liverpool move with cute finish

Sadio Mane has doubled Liverpool’s lead at Anfield vs Villarreal straight after a deflected goal gave the home side the lead on the night. 

It was a frustrating night for the Reds up until the first goal but all of a sudden the game changed with back-to-back goals. Jurgen Klopp’s side put a lovely few passes together on the right-hand side of the pitch before Mane was slipped in by Salah, who then finished off the move with a cute finish, which can be seen below.

This puts Liverpool in control of the tie and it will be hard to see the La Liga side come back from here.

