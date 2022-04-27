Video: Mane finishes off lovely Liverpool move with cute finish

Sadio Mane has doubled Liverpool’s lead at Anfield vs Villarreal straight after a deflected goal gave the home side the lead on the night.

It was a frustrating night for the Reds up until the first goal but all of a sudden the game changed with back-to-back goals. Jurgen Klopp’s side put a lovely few passes together on the right-hand side of the pitch before Mane was slipped in by Salah, who then finished off the move with a cute finish, which can be seen below.

INCREDIBLE STUFF! ???? Moments after Jordan Henderson's deflected cross found the net, Sadio Mane doubles Liverpool's lead! ? All of a sudden the Reds are dominating Villarreal ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/PDphIrPTAx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022

This puts Liverpool in control of the tie and it will be hard to see the La Liga side come back from here.