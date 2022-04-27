Video: Peter Crouch has hilarious moment in studio before Liverpool vs Villarreal

Peter Crouch is known as a funny guy within the football community and that quality has landed him roles with companies such as Paddy Power. 

The former Liverpool striker was asked a question in the BT Sport studio about who was the last player to score in a Champions League semi-final at Anfield and the Englishman comically responded with himself, which sent the BT Sport studio into a fit of laughter.

The last man was in fact Divock Origi, with that famous goal against Barcelona but Crouch’s response was better.

