Wolves set to address poor stat with new signing this summer

Wolves are set to address a poor stat associated with their team this summer by prioritising the signing of a new centre-forward.

With only 33 goals in the Premier League so far this season, Bruno Lage’s side are the lowest scorers inside the league’s top ten and the club believes that signing a forward will help them to continue their progress up the table of England’s top division.

The Telegraph reports that Wolves are set to move for Valencia’s Gonçalo Guedes but have also shown interest in Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Lage wants the new striker to be young and will most likely develop as the partner of Wolves’ main man, Raul Jimenez.

Guedes has been at Valencia since 2017 and has scored 28 goals for the club in La Liga across 141 appearances. This season the forward has 13 goals and 6 assists to his name across 37 matches in all competitions and his versatility is one of the reasons that make him an attraction for Wolves, as the 25-year-old can play in every forward position.

The Portugal international is a client of agent Jorge Mendes, who has close links to Molineux, and the Valencia man has only one more year left on his contract with Los murciélagos.

The La Liga side will be looking for a fee of around £15 million, which makes this very achievable for the midlands side.

This deal seems like an easy one for Wolves to complete due to Mendes being involved and the low fee.

This would be a solid signing for Bruno Lage but even if that fails, they can always fall back to Reims’ Hugo Ekitike, who has bagged nine goals in Ligue 1 this season and is six years younger at just 19-years-old.