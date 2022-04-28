Newcastle star’s agent reveals the club’s ambitious plans

Newcastle United’s new owners made their ambitions abundantly clear when they took over at St James’s Park in October, but just how soon they intend to reach the peak of the English football pyramid may shock a few fans.

According to The Mirror, Bruno Guimaraes’ agent, Alexis Malalvolta told Tutto Sport that part of the club’s plans revealed to his client included a top-four push as early as next season.

Newcastle’s U-turn this season has been nothing short of extraordinary, finding themselves in a relegation battle prior to the January transfer window, and looking destined for the drop. Since then, Eddie Howe has turned the ship around, and although this is partly due to the financial injection in January, credit must still be given to the Howe and his team for the performances in recent weeks. Newcastle now look set to secure a previously unthinkable, top-half finish this season.

While conservative and realistic fans will look to consolidate this next season, targeting a finish in the 7-10 ‘best of the rest’ area of the league table, it is the optimists who may end up getting their way according to Bruno Guimaraes’ agent.

“His goal was clear from the start: to help the team get out of the relegation zone and take them to the Champions League next season… and, why not, try to win the Premier League. He has already made it clear in his interviews that he went to Newcastle to be a legend like Alan Shearer. He wants to leave his name in the history of the club”, said Malalvolta.

Having already flexed their financial muscles in January, the Magpies will likely do the same again this summer and while climbing from the relegation zone to a top-half finish is impressive, the Toon may go one better in next year’s campaign.