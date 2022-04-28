Reliable journalist confirms Conte is a fan of West Ham midfielder

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Antonio Conte is reportedly a fan of West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

In a recent Q+A with Tottenham fans, Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold claimed that Conte was a fan of the West Ham man, as seen in the tweet below.

With Oliver Skipp picking up injuries and Harry Winks out of form, Tottenham could be in the market for a midfielder this summer.

West Ham are unlikely to want to sell Soucek however, especially if Declan Rice leaves the club.

More Stories Declan Rice Tomas Soucek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.