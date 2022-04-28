Reliable journalist confirms Conte is a fan of West Ham midfielder

Antonio Conte is reportedly a fan of West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

In a recent Q+A with Tottenham fans, Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold claimed that Conte was a fan of the West Ham man, as seen in the tweet below.

?| There are suggestions that Antonio Conte is a fan of Thomas Soucek. @AlasdairGold — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) April 28, 2022

With Oliver Skipp picking up injuries and Harry Winks out of form, Tottenham could be in the market for a midfielder this summer.

West Ham are unlikely to want to sell Soucek however, especially if Declan Rice leaves the club.