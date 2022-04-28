Arsenal identify star from Premier League rivals Man United to fill key area

Marcus Rashford was supposed to be the star that led Manchester United into the future after bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford but his career has come to a standstill during the current campaign.

The 24-year-old is having a torrid season and is paying the price for the lack of development during his years of being managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The Englishman has lost his place in the United starting eleven this season and has only scored five goals across 31 games in all competitions.

The forward’s contract expires next summer and with no deal imminent, the Red Devils could look to cash during this window.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are said to have registered their interest in signing the Man United star, as they look to recruit at least one forward this summer.

The Gunners are setting aside more than £45million to spend on a frontman capable of slotting straight into Mikel Arteta’s team and Rashford is one of the leading targets.

The London side look set to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer and will need to replace both for the next campaign.

At one point, it was hard to believe that Rashford could ever leave Old Trafford. The English international’s rise was rapid but now that has come to a halt.

The 24-year-old is still very young and the talent is still there, so maybe some new scenery and a quality manager could bring the best back out of the Man United man.