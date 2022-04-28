Arsenal showing strong interest in 26-year-old Real Madrid star

Marco Asensio was tipped for big things in the shirt of Real Madrid but injuries amongst other factors have stopped this coming to light and the Spaniard could now be set to leave the La Liga giants in the summer.

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2023 and the club have already made it clear that if he doesn’t renew he will have to be sold this summer.

According to Todofichajes, one of the clubs ready to pounce for the winger’s signature is Arsenal, who have intensified conversations with Real Madrid about the player and would be willing to pay up to €30million for the 26-year-old.

Asensio has been at Real since 2014 and has played 157 times for Los Blancos in La Liga, scoring 27 goals. His time with the La Liga giants has not gone according to plan and has seen his career hampered by injuries but has been doing ok this season under Carlo Ancelotti

The Spaniard has played 38 times in all competitions this season and has bagged 11 goals and one assist throughout the campaign.

The winger would be a good replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who is set to leave the Gunners at the end of the season, and could challenge one of Arsenal’s wingers for a starting spot, should the 26-year-old perform to his potential.

Real Madrid have told Arsenal that negotiations will have to wait until the end of the season, as everyone waits for the player’s final decision.