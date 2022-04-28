Club chiefs meet with agent of Arsenal star for talks over summer transfer

Real Betis chiefs have reportedly already held talks with the representatives of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette over a potential free transfer to the Spanish club this summer.

Lacazette will be a free agent in a few months, and it seems the Frenchman has been approached by Real Betis as they look to build on their Copa del Rey final triumph, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lacazette’s Arsenal team-mate Hector Bellerin is currently on loan with the La Liga side, so it could be that the pair have a chance of being reunited there next season.

Football Espana have reported that Bellerin would like to stay with Betis, so it could be that a double raid on the Gunners will be on the cards this summer.

Lacazette has been a decent servant to Arsenal since his move from Lyon back in 2017, but it’s probably now time for both parties to move on.

Mikel Arteta will surely need a more consistently prolific forward to lead his line next season, with CaughtOffside reporting this week that big names like Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen are under consideration.