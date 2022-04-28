La Liga giants ready to gamble with transfer of £25million-rated Arsenal misfit

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Sevilla ahead of the summer.

The Ivory Coast international’s future is in some doubt at the moment after falling out of favour in Mikel Arteta’s side, with an exit this summer surely for the best for everyone involved.

According to Todo Fichajes, Sevilla believe it could be worth trying to bring in Pepe in an attempt to revive his career, as they still rate his talents after the enormous potential he showed during his time at Lille.

It’s previously been reported that Arsenal could let Pepe go for as little as £25million this summer, according to the Sun, and there’s every chance that that could end up being a bargain for Sevilla or anyone else who meets that price.

Even if Pepe hasn’t settled at Arsenal, he surely hasn’t lost all that talent he displayed at Lille, and might simply benefit from a change of scene this summer.

It would be interesting to see if Pepe fared better in La Liga, which is probably more similar to Ligue 1 than the Premier League is in terms of the physicality and workload required.