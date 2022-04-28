Arsenal star wants to fight for place in Mikel Arteta’s side despite transfer interest

Arsenal defender William Saliba has reportedly decided he wants to return to the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place next season.

Mikel Arteta has largely overlooked Saliba during his time as Arsenal manager so far, though the young Frenchman has long looked like a terrific prospect for the future.

Saliba is currently on loan at Marseille until the end of the season, and Team Talk claim that the Ligue 1 side are interested in signing him permanently, while Atletico Madrid are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Still, the report claims that Saliba plans to return to Arsenal and fight for his place in Arteta’s side, which will probably be seen as good news by the club’s fans.

The 21-year-old is clearly a top talent after another impressive spell out on loan, so it would surely benefit Arsenal to have another option in defence.

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes look a strong partnership for AFC at the moment, though, so it surely won’t be easy for Saliba to get the playing time he wants.

It will be interesting to see if the France international can be patient and eventually work his way into the first XI, and which one out of White and Magalhaes ends up making way if he succeeds.

