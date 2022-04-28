Borussia Dortmund reach agreement for Tottenham target

Borussia Dortmund have reached a full agreement with Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck to become their second signing ahead of next season according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The German outfit have struggled all season defensively and have now brought in two of the Bundesliga’s well-known stars to fix the issue. The Freiburg defender joins Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle in joining BVB, as they look to close the gap to the German champions.

Schlotterbeck was the subject of interest for many clubs, including Tottenham, who identified the 22-year-old as a candidate to fill the left centre-back position in Antonio Conte’s side, which the club are prioritising this summer according to The Athletic.

The popularity of Schlotterbeck amongst some of Europe’s top clubs is no surprise, as the German is very much a modern centre-back in every sense possible.

The 22-year-old can use both feet, is confident on the ball and has a decent passing range to break through the lines. Physically he is very mobile and that allows the German to drive up the pitch with the ball – similar to someone like Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

Schlotterbeck has undoubtedly been one of the star performers in Freiburg’s push for European football this season and the signing is a major coup for Dortmund, which leaves Spurs looking at the other candidates on their list.

 

