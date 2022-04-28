Bruno Lage reveals the price of Arsenal and Man United target

Bruno Lage was speaking to the media at a press conference earlier today ahead of Wolves’ game with Brighton at the weekend and gave an update on the future of midfielder Ruben Neves, along with a price.

Neves has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United this summer by many sources, such as the Express, and it looks certain that the Portuguese international will leave in the upcoming window.

The 25-year-old wishes to leave the club at the end of the season according to a report from 90min and this would be seen as a big boost amongst the hierarchy at the Emirates and Old Trafford.

When asked about the future of Neves, Lage replied during his press conference today via Liam Keen: “These days we need to be ready for everything. A player like this has a value of £100m. Anything can happen, not just with Ruben. If we want to improve we need the best guys at the best price”.

Neves’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 and therefore a transfer fee might not be too far from Lage’s value of the player, as he is young and Wolves would be in no rush to sell.

It is likely that the price tag won’t be £100million but the Portuguese man is valuable and both the reported clubs are in need of his services.

Arsenal need a more consistent partner for Thomas Partey and require bodies for their midfield in general. As for Man United, the club has been looking for a midfielder for a long time and it looks likely that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club this summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

Neves would be a great signing for either club and Arsenal’s chances of playing Champions League football next season could just give them the edge in the race.