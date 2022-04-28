Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly made a decision over his future amid transfer rumours linking him with a big move this summer.

The England international is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Newcastle United ahead of next season, and Football Insider claim he’d favour a move to the Emirates Stadium over St James’ Park.

Newcastle should have plenty of money to spend this summer after their new owners invested in big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January, and Calvert-Lewin could have been another fine addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Still, it seems Calvert-Lewin is leaning towards joining Arsenal, who would do well to bring in a proven centre-forward this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in January.

The Gunners, however, are also looking at a number of other options up front, so there’s no guarantee they’ll end up choosing the Toffees front-man.

That could allow Newcastle back into the running, so this seems like one for Magpies fans to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.