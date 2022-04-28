Video: Etienne Capoue admits Unai Emery’s tactics “didn’t work” against Liverpool

Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue aimed a dig at manager Unai Emery after the team’s poor showing against Liverpool in last night’s Champions League semi-final.

Watch the video below as former Tottenham and Watford man Capoue couldn’t help but laugh at how much Liverpool outplayed Villarreal, as he joked about the side’s poor statistics on the night…

Capoue goes on to say that Emery’s side had a plan, but that it didn’t work for them at Anfield as they all found it a very difficult game to play in.

Liverpool won 2-0 and it could’ve been more, so they’ll be confident they can come out on top in the second leg and reach the Champions League final.

