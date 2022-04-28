Chelsea ready to promote academy talent instead of splashing out on Man Utd transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly ready to give Conor Gallagher a run in their first-team next season as they weigh up if they really need to pursue the transfer of a big name like Declan Rice.

Gallagher has had a hugely impressive season on loan at Crystal Palace this term, and it might well be that his form will persuade Thomas Tuchel and co. to go with him instead of battling Manchester United for the expensive signing of West Ham star Rice, according to the Evening Standard.

Rice is undoubtedly a world class prospect after going from strength to strength in his time with the Hammers, and the Evening Standard now suggest that Man Utd could be ahead of both Chelsea and Man City in the race for his signature.

That’s encouraging for Red Devils fans, as their club has had a dire season and need to make sweeping changes as they prepare for life under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Whilst having another promising youngster to choose from in Gallagher, Chelsea also have more pressing issues to address in the transfer market.

The Blues have both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen poised to leave on free transfers this summer, meaning signings in defence will surely be an urgent priority for the club.

Attacking players like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have also struggled, so CFC could well opt to spend big on a new striker, meaning it would surely be a mistake to use up the bulk of their budget on Rice.