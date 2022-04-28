Dortmund enter the race for Manchester United transfer target

Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Manchester United transfer target Sebastien Haller.

Haller has turned a corner since his poor spell at West Ham, scoring 46 goals in 62 games for Ajax. His performances in the Champions League have been the most impressive, scoring 11 times in eight games this campaign.

According to Fichajes, Dortmund are looking to rival Manchester United for the signing of Haller, who could follow his current manager to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag knows Haller’s capabilities more than most, so attempting to sign the Ivorian striker makes a lot of sense.

Dortmund are likely to be in the market for a striker due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Erling Haaland.

If Haller can continue his form at Ajax into another side, whoever it may be will be very lucky.

Would Haller suit Manchester United?

The 27-year-old already knows Ten Hag’s tactics and system, so it shouldn’t take him too long to get used to. His short spell in England might worry fans, as he wasn’t so impressive whilst at West Ham.

With Ronaldo ageing, Haller could fight him for the starting role at the club. The Portuguese forward won’t be performing at the top level for too much longer, so there’s a chance Haller can become United’s main man.