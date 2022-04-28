Former Arsenal player contacts Lacazette to join club this summer

The future of Alexandre Lacazette has been a topic of discussion around Arsenal for some time now as the Gunner’s captain is set to leave the North London club at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

The Frenchman said in a recent interview with Canal+ via Fabrizio Romano, that he is “in discussion with a lot of clubs” but it is also clear that Arsenal wants him to stay.

During a press conference last week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about the player’s future at the club, stating via the Mirror:

“His contract situation allows him to make a decision about his future,” said the Spaniard.

“We have expressed our intention is to speak in the summer. For the rest, I just want him fully focussed on his duty which is to defend Arsenal in the best possible way.”

Alexandre Lacazette’s future is unknown

With the 30-year-old’s future still in doubt, many clubs have circled around the Arsenal man and a former Gunners player has been in contact with the striker about a move, reports Todofichajes.

Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on loan last summer and has become one of the best right-backs in La Liga over the course of the season. The defender won the Copa del Rey at the weekend and expects to still be in Spain next season and therefore, has contacted Lacazette to join him.

Discussions have already taken place between Betis’ Sporting director Antonio Cordón and the Frenchman’s agents, as the La Liga side looks to get in front of the race.

This would be an easy enough deal for Betis to complete given that the 30-year-old is free and it becomes, even more, easier should they qualify for next season’s Champions League.