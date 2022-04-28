Liverpool have sounded out Barcelona’s Gavi as a potential summer target, as Barcelona scramble over a contract extension for the young talent, according to Sky Sports.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has been a revelation since earning the call up to Barcelona’s senior team this season, featuring in 29 games, scoring twice, and assisting his teammates on six occasions.

Though Gavi is not technically an original product of Barcelona’s notoriously world-class development youth centre ‘La Masia’, he has been with the club’s youth setup since 2015 and is already receiving speculative comparisons to Barcelona’s greats of seasons past – namely Xavi and Iniesta.

However, despite this stellar start to life at Camp Nou, Gavi is yet to have signed an extension with the Catalan club, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023 – which has unsurprisingly caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

While it’s more than likely that the player will wish to extend his stay at Barcelona, working under of the club’s all-time greats in Xavi, and potentially following in his footsteps on the pitch, the decision will very much be in the hand of the player. With an already sky-high market value of £54million (according to Transfermarkt) for the 17-year-old – the last thing Barcelona will want to see is the player walk away for free in a year’s time.

It’ll take a handsome paycheck to lock Gavi down to a long-term deal and likely accompanied by a lucrative release clause, but not many eyebrows would be raised if Barcelona were to do so, as this player truly is one for a generation at Barcelona. But for as long as pen doesn’t touch paper, speculation around the teenager’s future will likely continue.