Journalist Ashley Preece has provided an update on Douglas Luiz’s future amid Arsenal transfer links.

Luiz’s contract expires in June 2023, and his future at Aston Villa remains uncertain. According to Preece, via Birmingham Mail, his future is undecided, and Aston Villa are yet to open contract negotiations for the midfielder.

“Douglas and Carney as you were, talks haven’t progressed. Still 12 months left on their deals,” said Preece. If Steven Gerrard was desperate to keep the midfielder, you’d expect him to have prioritised negotiations.

The report also states that Boubacar Kamara, Yves Bissouma, and Ibrahim Sangare are on Villa’s watchlist, so they could be lining up their replacement for the Brazilian.

What is the likelihood of an Arsenal transfer?

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are lining up a new bid for Luiz, after having one rejected in January. The report states that Arsenal’s priority this summer is to sign a striker, but they are also in the market for a midfielder.

With Luiz out of contract next summer, Arsenal may be able to bring in the 23-year-old at a decent price, allowing them to spend more on a world-class centre forward.

Mohamed Elneny is out of contract in June, so that leaves only three midfield options in the first team. Granit Xhaka has fallen in and out of favour at the club, Sambi Lokonga is only young and Thomas Partey has had his injury troubles.