Juan Foyth tries to pick fight with Liverpool stars after Villarreal’s defeat at Anfield

Villarreal ace Juan Foyth was clearly unhappy with something as he tried to pick fights with Liverpool players after the final whistle last night.

The La Liga side lost 2-0 at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, with Liverpool by far the better team on the night.

It’s not really clear what complaints Foyth could have with how that game went, but he could be seen getting into a row with some Liverpool players after the end of the game…

Whys he crying for. You came and played anti football and now you can't do shit about it. pic.twitter.com/lE6le3YDmC — Nazty (@Naztee196) April 27, 2022

Foyth seemed to have an issue with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Jordan Henderson, Adrian and Jurgen Klopp getting involved to break them up.

LFC now have one foot in the final, while Manchester City also beat Spanish opposition this week as they edged Real Madrid 4-3 in a thriller at the Etihad Stadium.