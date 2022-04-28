Jurgen Klopp wants to build a dynasty at Liverpool as contract details revealed

Jurgen Klopp has put Liverpool on the brink of history as the Reds chase down an unprecedented quadruple, which will put his side into English football folklore as one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest.

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Liverpool are possibly just eight games away from acquiring the other three and it seems that this season’s push for eternal glory as changed Klopp’s mind on walking away in 2024.

The rumours circulated this morning before The Athletic revealed that it was done and that the German would be staying at Anfield until 2026.

Since then the Mirror have revealed the ins and outs of the Liverpool manager’s new contract, as the German looks to create a dynasty on Merseyside.

The Reds have agreed to a new four year deal with the German which replaces his current deal at the club and runs until 2026. There is also an option for longer should Klopp want it, which will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears.

The German manager will have his staff extended as well, which is an integral part of the Red’s success.

During the rest of his time on Merseyside, Klopp wants the backing for signings and to enhance his squad with younger players, and develop it for the future too, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelian Tchouaméni very much on the club’s radar according to the Mirror.

The new deal could also see Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and even Roberto Firmino all sign new contracts in the summer. Perhaps Naby Keita and James Milner too, because the manager believes he has the perfect balance in his squad at present.

Even if their glorious quadruple bid ultimately fails, Klopp believes he has the appetite to win more trophies with Liverpool and it is said that he initiated the deal.

The German boss believes this current team still has the same appetite too, as he sets out to build a dynasty on Merseyside, one that could rival Sir Alex Ferguson’s in the history books and challenge Pep Guardiola’s current reign at Manchester City.