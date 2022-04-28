Jurgen Klopp has already signed new Liverpool contract as sabbatical plans shelved

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already signed a new contract with Liverpool, keeping him at the club until 2026.

The German tactician had planned to go on a sabbatical once his deal with the Reds expired in 2024, but he and his staff are now said to have put pen to paper on a two-year extension to their Anfield stay, according to The Athletic.

This follows a report from earlier today from the Times, which claimed Liverpool were set to hold talks over a new contract for Klopp, but it seems things have already progressed beyond that.

Needless to say, LFC fans will be thrilled with this news, as Klopp has brought huge success to the Merseyside giants since landing the job back in 2015.

Klopp won the Champions League in the 2018/19 season, with the Premier League title delivered a year later.

Liverpool are also currently on course for an historic quadruple this season, with Klopp already winning the Carabao Cup final, while an FA Cup final awaits.

After last night’s 2-0 win over Villarreal, Liverpool also have one foot in the Champions League final, and are just a point off Premier League leaders Manchester City in a thrilling title race.