Newcastle poised for move as Arsenal player eyes the exit door

Newcastle United are poised to make a move for the imminently departing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno as they continue their search for a long-term successor to Martin Dubravka and improvement in the goalkeeping department, according to 90Min.

Newcastle will have a war chest to spend in the summer, and if there’s one thing that feels almost a certainty – it’s that they will sign a new number one. Numerous goalkeepers have been linked with a move to St James’s Park in recent weeks, ranging from Dean Henderson to Keylor Navas and now back to the more domestic shout of Arsenal’s Bernd Leno.

Leno has been usurped as Arsenal’s out-and-out number one this season thanks to some dazzling performances from Aaron Ramsdale, who was brought in last summer, but the German certainly still has the talents to remain in the Premier League next season as a starting goalkeeper, as it appears the Magpies believe the same.

At just 30 years old, Leno is three years younger than current Newcastle number one, Martin Dubravka, with Leno, also boasting runner-up in Arsenal’s Player of the Season award just two seasons ago in 2019-20 despite missing the latter stages of the season through a knee injury that saw Emiliano Martinez get a stint in goals that completely reinvented his own career.

Arsenal are set to allow Leno to leave without any real fight after the Gunners signed USMNT goalkeeper, Matt Turner from New England Revolution – who will join upon the opening of the transfer window on July 1st, 2022. With this being the case, Newcastle will likely not have to break the bank to secure the German’s signature, so barring any hidden complications in the deal, Leno could become a Magpie this summer.