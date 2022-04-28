Liverpool and Arsenal will have to pay over €70m for AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

Leao has been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months. According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are looking to bring in the forward this summer, and according to La Repubblica, Arsenal were leading the race to sign him in February.

Now, Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan will demand more than €70m for their young forward. Leao and AC Milan are currently negotiating a new contract for the striker, but are yet to reach an agreement.

The 22-year-old has been offered a €4.5m a year salary from the Italian club, but he is reportedly demanding more.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, due to Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both being out of contract.

Leao is able to play out wide and through the middle, so could provide a versatile option for Mikel Arteta.

With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as centre forward options, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be too desperate to sign a striker this summer.