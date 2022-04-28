Liverpool announce contract extension for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have officially announced that Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract at the club, which was due to expire in 2024.

The news will be music to the ears of all Liverpool fans, as the German manager has completely transformed the club over the last few years.

The extension was confirmed by the club on Thursday evening, via their official Twitter account below.

Liverpool also announced that two of their coaching staff have also extended their contracts, which could be just as important as the main man putting pen to paper, as seen in the tweet below.

Klopp had recently said that he may take a break from management, rather than signing a new contract beyond 2024, in an interview relayed by The Independent.

The German manager will be hoping that Mohamed Salah will follow in his footsteps and sign an extension on his deal which is due to expire next year.

Salah is a key player for Liverpool, and Klopp may have wanted assurances from the club that they would offer the Egyptian what he wanted before he put pen to paper.

