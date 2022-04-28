Liverpool plan to open talks over extending Jurgen Klopp’s contract beyond 2024

Liverpool are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to tie down manager Jurgen Klopp to a new long-term contract.

The German tactician has achieved huge success in his time at Anfield, so there’s no doubt the Reds would do well to keep him at the club beyond 2024.

According to the Times, Liverpool are now prepared to open talks over a new deal for their manager, in what will surely be seen as great news for fans of the Merseyside giants.

The report claims that FSG president Mike Gordon flew from the US to England for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal, with discussions over a new deal for Klopp thought to be one of his priorities.

Klopp has worked wonders since taking over at Liverpool, turning them from a team barely even challenging for the top four into one of the very finest in world football.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss helped LFC win the Champions League in 2018/19, and followed that up with a Premier League title victory the following year.

This term, Klopp has Liverpool chasing a quadruple, with his side already winning the Carabao Cup, while they’re also in the FA Cup final next month.

Last night’s win over Villarreal also means Klopp’s side will also surely be in the Champions League final, while they remain just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.