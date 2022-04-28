Liverpool transfer target Calvin Ramsay has broke silence on the rumours linking him with a move to the club.

Ramsay has been linked with a move to Liverpool recently, according to the Daily Mail, and the young Scottish defender was recently named Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year.

After winning the award, the 18-year-old spoke about being linked to clubs around Europe.

“There has been quite a few clubs linked with me, in January as well. But, for me, I’m still an Aberdeen player, I’ve still got to focus on the four games left this season and keep putting in good performances if I can get myself back in the team. In the summer, we’ll see where it takes me,” said Ramsay, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Now, Ramsay doesn’t mention links to Liverpool specifically, but he was quick to name Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he likes to try and base his game around.

“Obviously players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, all those top players, I like to watch videos of them and try and base my game on them. But when I was younger growing up, my dad definitely helped me a lot to get to where I am,” added Ramsay.

If Ramsay signs for Liverpool, he will get a lot more time to spend admiring the English right-back, as it will be difficult for him to take Alexander-Arnold’s place in the team.

Although Ramsay is a few years younger than him, Alexander-Arnold is only getting better, and is likely to be Liverpool’s right-back for many years to come.