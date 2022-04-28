Manchester United defender Harry Maguire may reportedly not play again this season due to injury.

The England international is set to miss Man Utd’s game against Chelsea tonight, and the Sun also claim he’s a doubt for the club’s final few matches of the 2021/22 campaign.

Maguire hasn’t been at his best this season, so it might be a good opportunity for the Red Devils to try different options in defence, and perhaps even promote some young players.

Ralf Rangnick only has a few more games as interim manager before Erik ten Hag takes over, and it could be useful for the German tactician to be able to get a look at some of the club’s other defenders as a recommendation for his successor.

Even though Maguire is club captain and an experienced part of this squad, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Ten Hag wasn’t keen on him being first choice in his starting XI next season.

The former Leicester City man just hasn’t lived up to expectations in a red shirt and it will be interesting to see how MUFC look defensively while he’s out.