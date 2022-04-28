Manchester United reportedly sense that this summer could be their best opportunity to seal the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice.

The Red Devils urgently need to make signings in midfield this summer, with Rice up there alongside Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as players being considered, with the club possibly ready to bring in two players in that position, according to the Evening Standard.

The report explains that this could be the ideal time for Man Utd to win the race for Rice’s signature, as fellow suitors Chelsea and Manchester City look like having other areas they’ll be focusing on strengthening.

Chelsea are about to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, meaning signing a centre-back or two surely has to be a priority over an expensive move for Rice.

City, meanwhile, look set to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Evening Standard, with a major deal like that likely to take up a lot of the club’s time and resources.

Would Man United transfer make sense for Declan Rice?

Rice, however, might well have reservations about moving to Old Trafford right now, with United surely set to be without Champions League football next season.

The England international is currently pat of an exciting West Ham side that continue to punch above their weight, so if he moves on it surely has to be for a proper step up.

Right now, the Red Devils don’t really look like the best option for a huge talent like Rice, though of course being part of a new era led by incoming manager Erik ten Hag might make the move more tempting.

Still, there’s no doubt that both Chelsea and City are currently a lot closer to winning the biggest trophies and fulfilling the big ambitions Rice is likely to have.