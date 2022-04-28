Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a number of ambitious transfer targets for the summer.

The Red Devils have endured a hugely disappointing season, and it makes sense that midfield is seen as an urgent priority to fix with signings ahead of next term.

Scott McTominay and Fred haven’t been good enough for Man Utd for a while now, while Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are both about to be out of contract at Old Trafford.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham’s Declan Rice is one world class talent being considered, but United are also looking at fellow England internationals Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as alternatives.

The report makes it clear that West Ham don’t want to sell Rice, so it may be that Bellingham and Phillips will end up being more realistic targets.

MUFC would do well to bring in two of these three players as they surely need multiple changes in the middle of the park if they are to make progress under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rice is possibly the pick of the bunch, but Phillips has also shone in the Premier League and at international level, while Bellingham is an elite young talent that is described as a “dream” option for the club.