Manchester United are reportedly eyeing PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as they hunt for cheaper alternatives to Declan Rice.

Rice has been valued at an astonishing £150m by West Ham, according to The Athletic, so Manchester United may look elsewhere to find a cheaper option. With a total rebuild of the squad planned, they may find it difficult to spend so much on one player.

One cheaper alternative they are looking at is Sangare from PSV, according to journalist Dean Jones.

“Ibrahim Sangare is somebody they’re looking at as a, I guess, a better valued central midfielder, than some of the other ones that they’ve been linked with,” said Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

The Ivorian stands at six foot three, so would provide a towering presence in the Manchester United midfield. With Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba both leaving at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag is going to be short on numbers in the middle.

Leicester City have recently been linked to signing the midfielder, according to The Sun. The report states that the Ivorian would cost around £30m, significantly less than the fee required to sign Rice.

Although Rice is likely the better player, in terms of value for money, Sangare might be the smarter option.