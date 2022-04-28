Manchester United keeping tabs on in-demand €40m defender

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Braga defender David Carmo.

The Manchester club aren’t afraid to visit Portugal for a signing or two, with the two most notable names being Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

According to Record (via Sport Witness), Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old, most recently in Braga’s game against Porto.

The report also claims that Carmo has a €40m release clause, and the Portuguese club are unlikely to sell the defender for much less than that.

Manchester United may have to battle with many European clubs for the signature of Carmo, with clubs in Spain, Italy and England interested in the defender.

The Portuguese defender hasn’t played an awful lot this season due to a severe injury, but has recently made his comeback and has been impressing in recent games.

Manchester United could be in the market for a centre-back due to the poor form of Harry Maguire this season. Rather than signing a ready-made, experience defender like Raphael Varane, they could look to a youngster like Carmo to develop under Erik ten Hag.

