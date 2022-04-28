Michail Antonio makes Eddie Howe prediction that Newcastle fans won’t like

Michail Antonio has made a prediction on Eddie Howe which could worry a few Newcastle fans.

Howe has come in and turned Newcastle around this season, after they look destined for relegation at one stage before his arrival.

Antonio, speaking to the Footballer’s Football Podcast, claimed Howe’s achievements this season could work against him, in terms of expectation.

“The fact that he’s come in and won so many games – people expect stuff straight away and because he’s come in and done so well, people are going to expect things next season,” said Antonio.

With the financial backing and excellent run of form, Newcastle fans may be expecting things that the club aren’t quite capable of as it stands.