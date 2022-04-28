Mino Raiola, agent of big names like Erling Haaland & Paul Pogba, dies aged 54

Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54 after suffering an illness, according to breaking reports in Italy.

The agent represented some of the biggest names in world football, such as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

See below as Tg La7 report on Raiola’s death, which followed recent reports that he had been in hospital…

Morto Mino Raiola, il famoso procuratore di diversi campioni, da Ibrahimovic a Donnarumma fino al tedesco Haaland.

The Daily Mail were among the outlets to report back in January that Raiola had been in hospital for minor surgery, though not much more detail was given.

It may be that this was more serious than initially reported, with the sad news coming through today that the Dutch-Italian agent has passed away after an unspecified illness.

Raiola was up there with Jorge Mendes as one of the most influential figures in the world of football transfers, playing a role in some of the biggest deals and moves of the last decade or so.

UPDATE: It was later confirmed that Raiola had not, in fact, died, with the agent even tweeting about the rumours, as seen below…