Mino Raiola reportedly not dead, but “very ill”

Multiple sources are now claiming that football agent Mino Raiola is not dead, but has been very ill for some time.

The agent represents some of the biggest names in world football, such as Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but there now appears to be some confusion about the Dutch-Italian today.

Reports broke earlier that Raiola had passed away at the age of 54, but it now increasingly seems that these reports were inaccurate.

See below as numerous reliable accounts on Twitter insist they’ve now heard from those close to Raiola to insist that he has not died, but remains in a poor state of health…

Just received a call from a prominent British agent and close friend of Mino Raiola to say that the Italian-Dutch agent has not died but is "very, very ill". Says reports of his friend's death are inaccurate. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) April 28, 2022

Mino Raiola's agency have told me "they're fake rumours. He's not dead" — Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) April 28, 2022

José Fortes Rodriguez, the right-hand man of Raiola tells Dutch media "He's in a bad position, but he hasn't died." https://t.co/7fWvfTx3nZ — Simon Evans (@sgevans) April 28, 2022

It’s certainly worrying to hear that Raiola is in poor health, but for now it is at least reassuring that he has not passed away as was originally claimed.

The Daily Mail reported back in January that Raiola had been in hospital for surgery, though there wasn’t much more detail given at the time and it was suggested that it wasn’t particularly serious.