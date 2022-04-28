Mino Raiola reportedly not dead, but “very ill”

Posted by

Multiple sources are now claiming that football agent Mino Raiola is not dead, but has been very ill for some time.

The agent represents some of the biggest names in world football, such as Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but there now appears to be some confusion about the Dutch-Italian today.

Reports broke earlier that Raiola had passed away at the age of 54, but it now increasingly seems that these reports were inaccurate.

See below as numerous reliable accounts on Twitter insist they’ve now heard from those close to Raiola to insist that he has not died, but remains in a poor state of health…

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist tips Newcastle United star for new role moving forward
Club register interest in Tottenham star who’s been cleared for transfer away
West Ham star admits to being “hurt” by David Moyes snub

It’s certainly worrying to hear that Raiola is in poor health, but for now it is at least reassuring that he has not passed away as was originally claimed.

The Daily Mail reported back in January that Raiola had been in hospital for surgery, though there wasn’t much more detail given at the time and it was suggested that it wasn’t particularly serious.

More Stories Mino Raiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.