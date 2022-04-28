Mino Raiola breaks silence on Twitter following death rumours

Mino Raiola has tweeted an update on his health following reports earlier today that he’d died.

The Dutch-Italian football agent is one of the best in the business, representing several world class players such as Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and numerous others.

Bizarrely, there were several respected media outlets in Italy claiming earlier today that Raiola had passed away after an illness, but further information has since come in that he is not in fact dead.

Raiola has now taken to Twitter himself to confirm that news of his death was inaccurate, as you can see from the man himself below…

This has truly been a bizarre turn of events, but of course it’s good to hear that Raiola is still with us.

It does seem, however, that the 54-year-old is in poor health, with the BBC’s Simon Stone claiming he’s been told the agent is in “critical condition”…

No further information on the nature of his illness is available for the moment, but the Daily Mail reported back in January that he’d been in hospital for what seemed to be a fairly minor operation.

