Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to discuss the appointment of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Watch below as Mourinho, now in charge of Roma, wouldn’t be drawn on discussing his former club, and said he had no advice to give to Ten Hag…

Jose Mourinho on his former club [Man Utd] appointing Erik Ten hag and if he has any advice for him: “ You touched the point, my former club. Not my club. I don’t have any advice.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/tomYZfK2qb — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 27, 2022

The Portuguese tactician did not have the happiest time at Old Trafford, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he has little to say about the Red Devils.

Ten Hag is currently in charge of Ajax but will be replacing Ralf Rangnick at United in the summer.