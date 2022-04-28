Video: Jose Mourinho refuses to discuss Erik ten Hag taking over at Manchester United

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to discuss the appointment of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Watch below as Mourinho, now in charge of Roma, wouldn’t be drawn on discussing his former club, and said he had no advice to give to Ten Hag…

More Stories / Latest News
“Shocking, disgraceful…” – Pundit goes on bizarre rant against Villarreal after performance vs Liverpool
La Liga giants ready to gamble with transfer of £25million-rated Arsenal misfit
Tammy Abraham flattered by English interest

The Portuguese tactician did not have the happiest time at Old Trafford, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he has little to say about the Red Devils.

Ten Hag is currently in charge of Ajax but will be replacing Ralf Rangnick at United in the summer.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.