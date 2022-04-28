Newcastle tracking 6ft 4′ Bundesliga star ahead of potential transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The towering 6ft 4′ centre-back has shone in the Bundesliga, with his performances seeing him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the past, though a move never materialised.

Now a report from the Chronicle claims that Newcastle are tracking N’Dicka and could make a move for him as their new owners plot more spending for this summer.

It’s claimed that the highly-rated 22-year-old could move for a figure of around £23million, which should be perfectly affordable for the Magpies.

Newcastle brought in big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January, and one imagines they’ll continue to go after big names in order to give Eddie Howe the best possible opportunity of steering this club closer to the top six.

