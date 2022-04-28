Newcastle and Porto showing an interest in Arsenal star

Newcastle and Porto are reportedly interested in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares as he looks set to leave the club.

Cedric has had more minutes at Arsenal than expected this season due to injuries, but he could be on the move at the end of the season. Mikel Arteta looks to continue to rebuild the squad, and with interest in Cedric, he could be one to leave.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Porto and Newcastle want to sign the defender, and the former have already offered around €5m.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in him to provide cover at right and left-back, but the Portuguese international wants to stay in London.

The North-East club brought in Kieran Trippier in January, who has been a revelation at the club, so it seems unlikely that Cedric would be brought in to displace the England international.

Cedric is unlikely to want to move up north just to sit on the bench when he can already do that at his current club where he is settled.

A move to Porto seems more likely, but the 30-year-old seems to want to stay in England.