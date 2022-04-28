Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign impressive La Liga defender after failing in January

Newcastle United have already agreed on a deal to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla this summer with the transfer set to be made official at the end of the season.

The Magpies will pay around €60million for the 29-year-old defender reports Todofichajes and it will be another piece of Eddie Howe’s puzzle complete.

The Premier League side were heavily linked to the Brazilain during the January transfer window but failed in their pursuit of the Sevilla defender, as they looked to use their newfound riches to avoid relegation this season.

With that now secured, they have gone back in for their main target for the centre-back position and it looks like they have got their man.

Carlos has been at Sevilla since 2019 and has made quite the impression in Spain during his time in Andalucia. The Brazilian has struck up a solid partnership with Jules Kounde and is known for his strength and aggression on the pitch.

This is a great signing for Eddie Howe’s side, as the Magpies are starting to form an impressive backline and squad as a whole. This summer will be another big window for Newcastle as they look to build on what they have already and climb further up the Premier League table.

There are still some details to sort out but this deal is said to be as good as done and will be confirmed once the season concludes for both clubs.