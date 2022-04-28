Journalist tips Newcastle United star for new role moving forward

Newcastle United new-boy Chris Wood is being tipped to move towards being a squad player in the near future.

The former Burnley striker made the move to St James’ Park in January, but hasn’t made the most impressive start to life with the Magpies.

Journalist Keith Downie now expects Newcastle will make a signing up front this summer, with Wood’s record not looking good enough to keep him as first choice in Eddie Howe’s side.

He said: “I think they need a striker. Callum Wilson has got his injury problems and Chris Wood has scored twice in 14 games.

“Yes, he’s performed fairly well, but that’s a worrying stat given the amount of goals the team have scored, and he’s missed chances as well, so I see Wood being a backup striker moving forward.”

Newcastle have been linked with some exciting talents like Darwin Nunez and Hugo Ekitike up front, so fans will hope their new owners will deliver another big-name purchase.