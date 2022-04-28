Manchester United are reportedly in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has caught the eye with his performances in Serie A this season, and it’s little wonder he seems to have big-name suitors ahead of the next transfer window.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal are one of the clubs considering a move for Osimhen, with a number of strikers on their wish-list for the summer, but it may be that Man Utd are leading the race for his signature.

According to La Repubblica, Osimhen can move for around €100million, and United seem to be in a favourable position, with the former Lille front-man keen on the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

Osimhen has 16 goals in 28 games so far this season, and it’s clear he could add something to United or Arsenal next season.

The 23-year-old still has his best years ahead of him, so could end up hitting his peak if he moves to the Premier League in the near future.

Clearly, this move won’t come cheap, but it could end up being a good investment for United, who surely need to think about a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal, meanwhile, still haven’t replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and also face losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are both out of contract this summer.