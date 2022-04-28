Pochettino provides update on Kylian Mbappe’s future

Mauricio Pochettino has provided a key update on the future of PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract is due to expire in the next few months, and Marca reported that Real Madrid were confident of bringing him to Spain.

Now, Pochettino has claimed that Mbappe will “100%” stay at PSG for next season. Pochettino also confirmed he will be staying at the club next season, alongside Mbappe.

When asked how likely it would be that he stays on as coach next season, and how likely it is that Mbappe signs a new deal, Pochettino said: “100 per cent in both cases,” in a press conference, reported by GOAL.

Pochettino’s future could rest on whether Mbappe decides to stay at the club or not, as losing a player of his calibre without even receiving a transfer fee could affect the club.

PSG do have a wealthy backing behind them, but with Neymar and Messi nearing the end of their careers, some of their prized assets have very little sell-on value.

Pochettino did win the league with PSG this season, but a poor performance in the Champions League did raise question marks over whether he is the right man for the job.