Ralf Rangnick gives controversial advice to incoming Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has given some intriguing and controversial advice to Erik ten Hag as he prepares to take over as the club’s new permanent head coach in the summer.

Man Utd surely need to make plenty of changes to their squad this summer, and it could be that it won’t just be a change in manager and transfers that will make things different at Old Trafford next season.

Discussing the United captaincy, Rangnick made the big claim that the players should choose who should be their captain, putting Harry Maguire’s position as skipper in doubt.

There’s no hiding that Maguire hasn’t been good enough for the Red Devils, and he certainly doesn’t seem ideally suited to captain the side.

When asked about the captain’s armband, Rangnick certainly didn’t defend Maguire or insist he should keep it, instead suggesting that Ten Hag should allow the players to choose a captain next season.

“I strongly believe that the captain should be elected by the team because he’s called the team manager, and we always did that,” Rangnick said, as quoted by the Metro.

“We always had a board of four or five players, we called it the ‘spielkapitan’, elected by the players, the player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end.

“That’s how I did it, I know that not a lot of head coaches do it that way.”