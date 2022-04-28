Barcelona “working” on ambitious forward transfer, claims journalist

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is a summer transfer window target for FC Barcelona, who are already “working” on a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Poland international has been arguably the world’s best player for the last few years, but he’s now approaching the final year of his contract with Bayern, putting his future into doubt.

Barcelona would do well to snap him up as they need a top class replacement for the legendary Lionel Messi, but it seems there’s also still a chance that Bayern will be able to tie the 33-year-old down to a new contract.

See below for the latest details on Lewandowski’s future from Romano…

Barcelona are still working on Lewandowski deal, in talks with his agent since February. Plan is clear: no opening bid yet, first step has to be Lewa's agent to discuss with Bayern about the contract. ?? #FCB Lewandowski's well informed on Barça – but Bayern have the priority. pic.twitter.com/XyWawuNXyO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2022

It would be interesting to see Lewandowski trying a new challenge at this stage of his career after spending the last 12 years in the Bundesliga.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been a joy to watch in his time in Germany, but some harsh critics might argue that he could do with proving himself in a more competitive league.

Lewandowski has a stunning record of 342 goals in 372 games for Bayern since he joined, and he’s won the title in every season he’s been there, whilst also picking up a Champions League final victory in 2019/20.

For some, that would be enough to say he’s got nothing more to prove, whereas others might feel he’s continued playing at a level that’s clearly very comfortable for him without risking something more challenging.